RACC set to reopen for dog adoptions

Patient First will sponsor the adoption fees
Richmond Animal Care and Control is closing its doors following a positive test for Canine Flu.
By David Hylton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says it will reopen for dog adoptions on Saturday, July 1 after shutting down for the canine flu.

“The adoptable dogs available to meet you Saturday, (over 40) have either been treated and recovered, or were never symptomatic and have cleared quarantine,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “The cats have been fine all along and can be adopted by appointment anytime.”

Patient First will sponsor the adoption fees on Saturday.

“We need to adopt enough dogs to maintain a designated ward for any incoming symptomatic dogs,” RACC said.

The facility will be open for adoptions only through July 7 before returning to regular operations.

