Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

‘Miracle’ twins born at 22 weeks finally heading home from hospital

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks. (Source: KCCI, Family photos, CNN)
By Ashley Weil, KCCI
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – After living a parent’s worst nightmare, one young couple in Iowa is beyond excited to finally take their little bundles of joy home.

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks, and they are the first babies to be born that early to survive at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

They both weighed just over 1 pound when they were born.

Mom Cristal Alvarez called her babies miracles.

“Seeing them here and alive, it’s a miracle, and it was really scary for us because, you know, you never really see babies this early make it,” she said.

The babies spent more than six months in the NICU. Jacob is now ready to head home, and Luna is right behind him.

“We were trying to stay positive, but I know in the back of his [the father’s] mind as well, we didn’t really see them making it,” Alvarez said. “So, seeing them now, you know, it’s overwhelming.”

It’s not just the parents that are excited. The discharge is a historical milestone for the hospital.

Dr. Samir Alabsi, Medical Director of the Neonatal Transport Team at Blank Children’s Hospital, said the twins’ survival is a big accomplishment for the care team.

“They are not only alive, they are alive with good condition, and that’s a big achievement for the team here,” Alabsi said.

Alvarez said she will be forever grateful for the care and treatment the hospital provided for her children.

“Just knowing and hearing about, you know, they’re the first ones [to survive], it just makes us more thankful that they were able to help them and help them overcome this,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
The driver of the Impala, 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette, was taken to the hospital, where he...
Chesterfield man dies after crashing into tree
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to assist with a potential drowning in the...
71-year-old man drowns in Swift Creek Reservoir
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
The driver of the Impala, 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette, was taken to the hospital, where he...
Chesterfield man dies after crashing into tree