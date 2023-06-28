Your Money with Carlson Financial
Help the North Carolina Zoo name its sand cat triplets

The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten...
The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten triplets -- two females, one male -- born on May 11.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten triplets -- two females, one male -- born on May 11.

You can vote in the online poll here from among names chosen by zookeepers.

Voting closes Wednesday, July 5, at 4 p.m. The winning names will be announced on Friday, July 7.

Females (top two names given to the female kittens)

  • Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning “glory of the father”
  • Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”
  • Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”
  • Safiya (”Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”
  • Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

Male

  • Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon): Also, god of youth and healing
  • Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless): Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”
  • Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky): Represents qualities such as power and strength
  • Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife): Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”
  • Ra (“Rah”): (ancient Egyptian god of the sun): King of all deities of ancient Egypt

Sand cats are small and mighty hunters who kill venomous snakes in the desert,” zoo officials stated in a news release. “Though they appear adorable with big ears, eyes, and petite frames, looks can be deceiving. Zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.

“Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and Asia. Nocturnal in nature, they quickly adapt to the extreme climate of desert environments with very hot and cold temperatures.”

