Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved permits allowing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart.

The 300-mile pipeline is designed to move natural gas from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County. Construction began in 2018, but since then, a series of legal battles stalled the project. Recently, Congress voted to expedite construction, as part of negotiations on raising the debt ceiling.

Congress included language in the Fiscal Responsibility Act to fast track the project, limit judicial review and order federal regulators to grant all permits within a few weeks.

FERC cleared the way for construction to resume after the US Army Corps of Engineers issued a key permit Friday for water crossings.

Pipeline opponents have challenged the constitutionality of the recent action by Congress, arguing it violates the separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branches of government. But a quick hearing isn’t guaranteed. MVP has asked the federal appeals court in Richmond to give it until July 10 to respond. So we could see work resume, before the court takes up that constitutional question.

Opponents say they are disappointed, but not deterred in their fight against the project.

Russell Chisholm is managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition (POWHR).

“The Biden administration just green lit a reckless, unnecessary fossil fuel project during a deadly heat wave caused by climate change,” Chisholm said in a written statement. “The destruction wrought by this pipeline on our planet and communities is President Biden’s climate legacy. The gas from the pipeline is unnecessary, the permanent local jobs provided are minimal, the endangerment to precious species is irreversible, water sources will be polluted, and earthquake and landslide prone areas stand in its wake. We are devastated but we will never give up on protecting our home.”

As for MVP, spokesperson Natalie Cox said the company expects the first of several forward-construction crews to begin work on the right-of-way shortly.

“Mountain Valley looks forward to flowing domestic natural gas this winter for the benefits of reliability and affordability in the form of lower natural gas prices for consumers,” Cox wrote, “while also benefiting national energy security and helping to achieve state and national goals for lowering carbon emissions.”

See the FERC’s order here:

