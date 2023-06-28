Body found near Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police tell NBC12 they found a body near Swift Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening.

Police say a body was found at Promontory Pointe Rd near the reservoir around 8 p.m. June 27.

Since Sunday, Chesterfield Fire and EMS have been searching for a man who they believe drowned in the reservoir after they learned he went underwater and never came back up.

Police have not confirmed whether the body found at Promontory Point is the same man they have been searching for. Nor have they released any other identifying information as of yet.

Officials expect to have more information Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

