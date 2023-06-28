Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The number of people hurt wasn’t immediately known, but all the injuries were characterized as minor, McGrath said.

Parts of the demolished truck were still on the tracks, while other sections lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver had only minor injuries and it appears he got out before the collision, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said. A few people were transported to hospitals for evaluation, but he didn’t know how many.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said she was gathering information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

