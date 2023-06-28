Your Money with Carlson Financial
Alcohol approved at Henrico Parks for approved events

By Raven Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over in Henrico, you can now enjoy a “cold one” at concerts and other events put on by the county.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a policy that allows alcohol to be served during special events in all county parks in reserved areas.

“I don’t think it necessarily has to be rowdy, rowdy in a good way,” Henrico resident Mark Dozier said. “But if it’s a jazz concert for example or blues that would be great or anything else for that matter.”

Mark Dozier said it’s been a long time coming. As someone who goes to the parks in Henrico often, he said having a drink at an event or concert would be refreshing.

“I think people enjoy drinking to an extent, you know in key moderation,” Dozier said.

Park Director John Zannino said there will be a very extensive review policy.

“Someone will have to apply for a special event permit and it’s part of an event that’s open to the public,” Zannino said. “They would have to go through our review process which is reviewed by our agency, it’s also reviewed by Henrico Fire and Police and it’s a part of an event and then they would also have to go through the ABC board to get the liquor license,” Zannino said.

Zannino also said the intent is to be able to expand on some of the events they already do.

“Or add elements if an event promoter wanted to do a jazz concert, they would be able to have a designated area where alcohol could be served and that seems to be consistent with other localities or consistent with what the public wants to see,” Zannino said.

Henrico resident Suellen Rumford and her grandkids spend a lot of time playing at the parks, she said she was initially a little skeptical.

“Well I think at first a little doubtful that it could be controlled,” Rumford said. “Now I am seeing these breweries come about because Richmond has really become the mecca of “brewtown” you know and that’s really been a good thing. People can take the children and enjoy and usually things don’t get out of hand.”

Rumford said as long as it’s a safe and secure event, she’s ok with saying bottoms up.

“Especially in this heat, nothing like a nice cold beer in this heat,” Rumford said.

Again, the review process to be able to sell alcohol at events is extensive and drinks can only be served at approved and gated events.

You will not be allowed to carry your drinks around throughout the park during other times.

