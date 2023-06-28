Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The turbulence continued for a fourth straight day at Richmond International Airport as many travelers ran into interruptions.

Over the last few days, the airport saw nearly 200 delays and 100 cancellations.

RIC is one of the many terminals on the east coast that’s been dealing with a major travel headache that won’t let up.

Many fliers finally landed back in Richmond Wednesday after being stranded in other cities for hours and even days.

“I’m not gonna fly again until I absolutely have to,” Traveler Robb Merchant said.

While connecting overnight in Newark Tuesday, he got stranded and could not get to Charlotte.

He had no choice but to fly to Richmond and drive the rest of the way by rental car.

“I think I stood in line for a total of 6 hours, maybe,” he said. “Car rentals in Newark are gone. They’re exhausted. There are none. Amtrak from Newark south is full, so there was no way out.”

He’s been trying to reach his destination for over 48 hours since flying out of Portugal.

“It really is exhaustion. I feel like I haven’t slept in a week,” he said.

Merchant says he has lost nearly 600 dollars in the process, and the airlines are not owning up to their shortcomings.

“We never heard a lot of reasons that made sense,” Merchant said. “We were being told one of the causes for the cancellations was weather. The weather here is pretty calm right now. It doesn’t look violent.”

Airlines also saw ripple effects from the FAA equipment failure that happened Sunday, grounding hundreds of flights for hours across Virginia.

As we approach the busiest travel weekend of the summer, there’s also a federal deadline for airlines to retrofit planes by Saturday, July 1.

This will address potential interference from 5G wireless since companies such as Verizon will start boosting their 5G signals on July 1.

Hugh Odom, a 5G expert, says it’s concerning that this is just now happening.

“It’s not keeping up with technology, and this is just the first tip of the spear on 5G,” Odom said.

Without these upgrades, planes cannot land in low-visibility conditions. Odom says some airlines are running behind, which could prevent many flights from taking off.

