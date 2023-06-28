Your Money with Carlson Financial
3-year-old dies after falling from upper floor of apartment building

Alexandria police have confirmed a child has died after falling from an upper floor of a...
Alexandria police have confirmed a child has died after falling from an upper floor of a 14-story apartment complex Wednesday.(File image - Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) -Alexandria police have confirmed a child has died after falling from an upper floor of a 14-story apartment complex Wednesday.

According to NBC Washington, the child fell from a 200 block of Yoakum Parkway building on the city’s west end near I-395 and Duke Street.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 2 p.m. and arrived within five minutes, the department said.

Police said the child was a three-year-old boy.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the child fell.

Alexandria police said a death investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

