3-year-old dies after falling from upper floor of apartment building

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) -Alexandria police have confirmed a child has died after falling from an upper floor of a 14-story apartment complex Wednesday.

According to NBC Washington, the child fell from a 200 block of Yoakum Parkway building on the city’s west end near I-395 and Duke Street.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 2 p.m. and arrived within five minutes, the department said.

Police said the child was a three-year-old boy.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the child fell.

Alexandria police said a death investigation is underway.

