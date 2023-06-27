Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Severe storms across central Virginia cause significant damage overnight, leaving thousands without power.
  • New laws passed by the General Assembly to go into effect July 1st.
  • City Council partners with Liberation Church to host second ‘Gun Buy Back’ event.
  • Today’s weather is a hit or miss, with showers and more severe storms possible. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

