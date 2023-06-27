Virginia ABC inventory losses may be less certain than authority indicated

After discovering at least seven cases of embezzlement at stores around Virginia, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority issued a press release early this month stating inventory losses incurred by the authority “compare favorably to the overall retail market.”

However, the authority’s numbers and explanations for its losses have fluctuated dramatically, causing some ABC insiders to wonder whether the authority is accurately reporting how much liquor is going missing from its books.

In response to questions from the Virginia Mercury, ABC officials claimed they cannot provide a detailed breakdown separating inventory losses at ABC retail stores from inventory losses at the authority’s distribution centers – despite a presentation recently given to ABC’s Board of Directors and authority documents that indicate the authority track that data. That distinction is important, according to business experts, because addressing inventory problems can be difficult if the source of those problems is unknown.

Despite ABC’s claims, authority emails obtained by the Mercury through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate the distribution centers may have been the primary source of inventory losses, and warehouse losses in the fiscal year 2022 may have been greater than the authority recently reported.

