Tuesday Forecast: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon

Much lower potential for damaging storms vs yesterday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another round of showers and storms is likely this afternoon but they’ll likely be weaker than yesterday’s

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny morning, then partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms in the early afternoon into the early evening. A few downpours with localized flooding possible, especially east of I-95 towards the bay. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week with a dip in humidity.

Friday: Partly Sunny start to Mostly Cloudy finish. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper-60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

