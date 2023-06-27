Tax-free holiday weekend comes to an end in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The annual tax-free holiday weekend in August is not happening this year.

Virginia’s General Assembly did not renew or extend the law, which began in 2006, allowing shoppers in the Commonwealth to buy certain items over three days in August without paying the nearly 6% state sales tax.

“I usually do all of their clothes shopping, supply shopping. I get their backpacks, lunch boxes, shoes. I usually get all of those around this time. It’s a great break to get,” said Megan Cox, a Henrico County mom of two.

The vice president of Financial Education at Virginia Credit Union said this change doesn’t surprise her.

“With the economy changing every day, I don’t know if I would call this or say this was going to happen, but I’m not necessarily surprised I will say,” said Cherry Dale.

Meanwhile, many parents said Tuesday that they did not expect this change.

“I never saw anything about it, actually,” said Cox.

Cox shared how she’s experienced some positive impacts of the tax-free holiday.

“Having a mom as an educator for 33 years, educators also have to get supplies that are not demanded towards students. It’s also a big break on the families that only have one working parent,” Cox said.

Now, parents and teachers are going to have to think again about their plans for back-to-school shopping, including their budgets.

“Really sit down, chart it out. What is going to supplies, what is going to clothing and even thinking about giving back,” Dale said.

Some families are even thinking about taking a family vacation to catch that tax break.

“I’m even interested in taking a trip to Delaware because there is no sales tax there,” said Cox.

Both Dale and Cox say it’s also a good idea to talk with your children’s teachers ahead of time to learn how you can support them in the classroom.

“Get behind the teacher so that way they aren’t going into a school year without any lack of supplies,” Cox said.

“I always encourage parents to include their children on this conversation. It’s a perfect teaching moment,” said Dale.

Experts say it’s a good idea to start shopping now in the off- season. You can also look for local consignment stores or parenting groups online for more ideas to save.

