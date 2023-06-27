Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond city leaders move forward with bringing back ‘gun buyback’ program

For a second time, Richmond will partner up with Liberation Church to bring back its gun buyback program.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For a second time, Richmond will partner up with Liberation Church to bring back its gun buyback program.

”This is just a notch on the belt of part of the solution of gun violence here in our city,” Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said at Monday night’s council meeting.

Last summer, with help from the Robby Poblete Foundation, police took 474 firearms, including five assault-style weapons and 227 handguns, from city residents who no longer wanted them.

They are making Richmond the site for the largest turnout for a gun buyback event the Robby Poblete Foundation has seen.

In exchange, close to $70,000 was handed to those residents in the form of gift cards to either Walmart, Kroger, or Amazon.

“I’m excited it’s one less gun that is going to be a problem for us in the future,” Lambert said

While more people have been shot and killed in Richmond so far in 2023 compared to this time last year, City leaders know these styles of events are not the only solution.

They believe it can keep the availability of guns to a minimum, especially around young people.

”Every bit helps with what we have going on here in our city, especially after the tragedy that occurred at Altria,” Lambert said. “More and more youth are getting ahold of guns, so we have to do all that we can to prevent that.”

NBC12 reached out to police on when the event will happen but have yet to hear back.

