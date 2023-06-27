Your Money with Carlson Financial
Over 15,000 without power following severe weather

Dominion Energy is reporting over 15,000 customers are without power Monday evening.
Dominion Energy is reporting over 15,000 customers are without power Monday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy is reporting over 15,500 without power following Monday’s severe storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect Monday for most of central and southern Virginia until midnight and until 1 a.m. for areas near the Chesapeake Bay.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for a large chunk of our viewing area. The main concern is areas that got heavy rain over the weekend.

Dominion Energy’s outage map is reporting 15,536 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Many customers’ services are still being investigated by the power company and do not have an estimated time of restoration yet.

To check outages in your area, click/tap here.

