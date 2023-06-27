Man found dead in Petersburg; suspect in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating the death of a man Monday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue for the report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found Lucky Dwayne Burrus Jr. dead.

After searching the area, police arrested their suspect, Shane Sayres-Couzyn, at the intersection of South Boulevard and Wakefield Street.

Sayres-Couzyn has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held pending his appearance in court.

