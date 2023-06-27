Man found dead in Petersburg; suspect in custody
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating the death of a man Monday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue for the report of a person down.
When officers arrived, they found Lucky Dwayne Burrus Jr. dead.
After searching the area, police arrested their suspect, Shane Sayres-Couzyn, at the intersection of South Boulevard and Wakefield Street.
Sayres-Couzyn has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held pending his appearance in court.
