Man dies after crashing into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Chesterfield after crashing his car into a tree, according to police.

On June 27, just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruthers Road at the intersection of Provincetown Drive.

Officers said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Ruthers Road when it veered off the road, hitting a tree. The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police are continuing their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.