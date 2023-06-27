Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man dies after crashing into tree in Chesterfield

The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Chesterfield after crashing his car into a tree, according to police.

On June 27, just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruthers Road at the intersection of Provincetown Drive.

Officers said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Ruthers Road when it veered off the road, hitting a tree. The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police are continuing their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until midnight for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 3AM Tuesday
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search resumes for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

European Starling
Wildlife Center of Virginia’s discusses policies on caring for invasive species
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Expanded ‘Move-Over’ Law takes effect July 1: How to avoid getting a ticket
‘Ask for a license number’: Tips for consumers looking to hire contractors for home repairs and renovations
Expect big crowds for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival return
City leaders consider new uses for former Commanders’ training facility