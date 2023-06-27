Goodwill good deed: Employee helps blind customer with wedding outfit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - You can usually spot a good deal at a consignment store, but a good deed may be a rare find.

Shoes, clothes, and household items are all things you expect to find at Goodwill, but what Reggie Snell stumbled upon instead was priceless.

“I walked past (Orlando), who was standing about at the front of the door, and he said, in a very low voice ‘Help.’ And I stopped and I asked him, ‘Did you just say that you needed help? And he said, ‘Yes’” Snell said.

He later learned Orlando was blind. He came to Goodwill to find just the right outfit for a wedding.

Snell quickly asked an employee, Dawn Simpson, for help. What Dawn did next took Snell by surprise, which is why he nominated Simpson for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

Watch the full story below:

You can usually spot a good deal at a consignment store, but a good deed may be a rare find.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.