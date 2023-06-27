Your Money with Carlson Financial
Expect big crowds for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival return

The festival hasn't been put on for the past four years.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Some big-name artists are heading to Richmond this summer for the long-awaited return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.

It’s been four years since we last experienced the event.

The last time the festival took place was before the pandemic. Organizers say they had to put a hold on things and wanted to do the responsible thing and have people focus on what was most important at that time, which was staying safe.

Before that, it had been taking place every summer since 2010. This August, the tradition will finally get its big return to Maymont.

“One thing that we do know is that festival culture has really exploded,” Whitney White, with JMI, the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival producers, said. “And we’re super excited that we have this festival offering here in Richmond, and we know that it’s going to attract patrons from all over.”

White has helped produce the festival since around the time it began. She’s seen it grow over the years from how many artists perform to how many people come to watch,

“We have a great array of marketplace vendors, as well as great food, great wine for our patrons,” White said. “A lot really does go into the planning, but it’s something that we love, and so we don’t mind doing it.”

It’s a two-day, multi-stage event. Chaka Khan is one of the headliners who also performed in the festival’s debut year.

“We are super excited to have some music legends and some up-and-coming artists,” White said. “We have artists like Chaka Khan, Wale, Kamasi Washington, Coco Jones and, of course, many others. We’re super excited about them.”

White says many Richmond artists will be added in the coming weeks, and more names will be added to the lineups.

“We always want to make sure that we’re creating a stage too for local artists that we have here in the area, just because there is so much talent that already is here in the region,” she said. “And so we’re going to make sure that we give the local artists the local talent and opportunity to present themselves,” White said.

You can purchase a complete weekend pass from Aug. 12-13 or a ticket for the day you want to attend. There are also VIP packages for purchase.

All ticket information can be found at Richmond Jazz and Music Festival - Tickets and a full lineup can be found at Richmond Jazz and Music Festival - 2023 Artists.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase at the festival too.

