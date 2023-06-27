Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Expanded ‘Move-Over’ Law takes effect July 1: How to avoid getting a ticket

A record number of drivers are expected to hit the roads this upcoming holiday weekend, but a major law change could put you at risk of getting a traffic ticket
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A record number of drivers are expected to hit the roads this upcoming holiday weekend, but a major law change could put you at risk of getting a traffic ticket.

Beginning July 1, all drivers must move over a lane or slow down for all cars on the shoulder with hazards on, not just emergency vehicles.

If you can’t switch lanes, the law requires you to at least proceed with caution and slow down.

Police and neighbors alike hope this significant change will help save lives.

For Melanie Clark, the widow of Lt. Brad Clark, moving over on the roadway means more than just a simple lane change.

She says it’s the difference between life and death.

“When a loved one is lost to something that could have been prevented, I think it just adds another layer of difficulty, and it’s hard to accept,” Clark said.

The loss of her husband, Brad, a Hanover firefighter, provides a chilling reminder of the grave consequences if drivers don’t move over and pay attention.

In 2018, Brad was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer driver while responding to a single motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael.

Despite her grief, Melanie became an advocate and worked with lawmakers to push for change.

Now, if you don’t move over for emergency vehicles on the shoulder, it is considered a Class 1 Misdemeanor, and if convicted, you could face jail time.

“We’re hoping that we can educate the motorists and to ask them to picture it be their family that might have an emergency on the side of the road, or it’s their family member that’s a firefighter or police officer working on the scene of an emergency,” Clark said.

Sadly, Melanie’s story is not uncommon.

“Between 2016 and 2020, 28 people died on Virginia roadways while outside of a disabled vehicle,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Nationwide, each and every year, between 300 and 350 people die on the roadsides.”

A similar tragedy, including the sisters of Angela Hurley, has touched many other families.

Hurley was inside her broken-down car on the side of I-95 when police say she was hit by a drunk driver going more than 80 miles per hour.

“We want Angela back, and we can’t get her back, so what can we do to keep her memory alive and honor her?” Hurley’s younger sister Alexis Wells said.

Now, her sisters say this amended move-over law will help save lives by protecting all drivers, not just emergency vehicles.

“This is a silver lining in the tragedy, and court dates, and funerals, and all the things that go along with someone’s untimely passing, and so it meant a lot to see a change come from it,” Hurley’s sister Latane Flanagan said.

If you don’t slow down or move over for an average car, it is considered a primary offense, and you could get a $250 traffic ticket.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until midnight for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 3AM Tuesday
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search resumes for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

European Starling
Wildlife Center of Virginia’s discusses policies on caring for invasive species
‘Ask for a license number’: Tips for consumers looking to hire contractors for home repairs and renovations
Expect big crowds for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival return
City leaders consider new uses for former Commanders’ training facility