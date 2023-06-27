Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke, two people arrested

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested for leaving two dogs in a parked vehicle, one of which died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at 1:25 p.m. to reports of two dogs left inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Luck Ave SW and found two dogs inside, one of them was alert, while the other was unresponsive.

When officers opened the door, they determined one of the dogs had died and was taken to the Roanoke Police Department as evidence. The other was taken to a veterinarian.

Police arrested 37-year-old James Lipscomb and 38-year-old Ashleigh Hutton, both from Roanoke County, and charged both of them with two counts of Felony Animal Cruelty.

The department says two additional dogs were seized from their home, and the RPD Animal Wardens have filed a petition for custody of all the remaining dogs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until midnight for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 3AM Tuesday
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search resumes for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

Whether it is home repairs or larger scale renovations--hiring qualified and licensed...
‘Ask for a license number’: Tips for consumers looking to hire contractors for home repairs and renovations
Right now, over 364,000 homes and small businesses in Virginia lack access.
Virginia nets almost $1.5 billion in federal broadband funds
Shane Sayres-Couzyn has been charged with second-degree murder.
Man found dead in Petersburg; suspect in custody
Virginia ABC headquarters.
Virginia ABC inventory losses may be less certain than authority indicated