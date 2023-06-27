Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

Former President Donald Trump talks in 2021 about classified documents. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.

The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information. The recording first aired Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump — a writer, a publisher and two of Trump’s staff members — were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.

“These are the papers,” Trump said in a moment that seems to indicate he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. “This was done by the military, given to me.”

Former President Trump responded to the indictment. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, DOJ, BILL HENNESSY, U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA)

Trump’s reference to something he says is “highly confidential” and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the meeting could undercut his later claims in a Fox News Channel interview that he didn’t have any documents with him.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump said on Fox. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Trump campaign spokesman said the audio recording “provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until midnight for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 3AM Tuesday
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search paused for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

A mural is displayed on the wall outside the Lordstown Motors plant, June 22, 2021 in...
Lordstown Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
Virginia consumers will now pay full price for hurricane prep equipment after the cancellation...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday expires July 1
AUDIO: Trump talks about classified documents