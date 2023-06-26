Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Rescue crews are still on the search for a missing man who went underwater at the Swift Creek Reservoir Sunday evening and never resurfaced.
- A multi-national investigation begins into the Titan submersible implosion that left five people dead.
- Federal Aviation Administration equipment outage leads to dozens of delays and grounded flights at Richmond International Airport.
- Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe late-day storms. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.