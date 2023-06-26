Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Rescue crews are still on the search for a missing man who went underwater at the Swift Creek Reservoir Sunday evening and never resurfaced.
  • A multi-national investigation begins into the Titan submersible implosion that left five people dead.
  • Federal Aviation Administration equipment outage leads to dozens of delays and grounded flights at Richmond International Airport.
  • Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe late-day storms. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

