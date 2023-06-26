Search resumes for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Recovery efforts started again early Tuesday morning for a man Chesterfield Fire and EMS said went into the Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday evening and didn’t resurface.

Search efforts in Chesterfield (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the Swift Creek Reservoir just after 6 p.m. Sunday, where they learned the man went underwater and never came back up.

“We’re told that a subject had been on a boat had entered the water and, at some point in time, was not able to make it back onto the boat,” said Capt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation. (Christian Davies)

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS continued their search operations until 10 p.m. on Sunday night and resumed their recovery operation just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The search was paused around 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the threat of severe weather. Crews said a major barrier to this recovery effort is the silt at the bottom of the reservoir.

Search efforts in Chesterfield (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

To help them get past this, crews are utilizing sonar technology to help them pinpoint specific targets for divers to search.

“With the utilization of the sonar that enables us to find those targets quickly, then another boat will go out with divers on it,” said Capt. Harvey. “We do have the ability. We have an ROV that can actually go down if need be.”

Search efforts in Chesterfield (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Just around 4 p.m. on Monday, recovery efforts were put on pause due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

“We’re in the enhanced risk, so we want to make sure that our folks are safe,” said Capt. Harvey.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.