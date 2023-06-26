Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Search resumes for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir

Chesterfield Fire and EMS first started their search efforts on Sunday evening.
A recovery effort in Chesterfield to find a missing boater.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Recovery efforts started again early Tuesday morning for a man Chesterfield Fire and EMS said went into the Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday evening and didn’t resurface.

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the Swift Creek Reservoir just after 6 p.m. Sunday, where they learned the man went underwater and never came back up.

“We’re told that a subject had been on a boat had entered the water and, at some point in time, was not able to make it back onto the boat,” said Capt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation.
Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation.(Christian Davies)

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS continued their search operations until 10 p.m. on Sunday night and resumed their recovery operation just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The search was paused around 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the threat of severe weather. Crews said a major barrier to this recovery effort is the silt at the bottom of the reservoir.

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

To help them get past this, crews are utilizing sonar technology to help them pinpoint specific targets for divers to search.

“With the utilization of the sonar that enables us to find those targets quickly, then another boat will go out with divers on it,” said Capt. Harvey. “We do have the ability. We have an ROV that can actually go down if need be.”

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Just around 4 p.m. on Monday, recovery efforts were put on pause due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

“We’re in the enhanced risk, so we want to make sure that our folks are safe,” said Capt. Harvey.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until midnight for all of central and southern Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 3AM Tuesday
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

Latest News

Virginia ABC headquarters.
Virginia ABC inventory losses may be less certain than authority indicated
Virginia is one of only a few states that automatically take away voting rights for convicted...
Lawsuit claims Virginia’s felony disenfranchisement violates Reconstruction-era federal law
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jamaal Russell of Richmond injured in the roadway.
Police identify man killed in dirt bike accident
Virginia consumers will now pay full price for hurricane prep equipment after the cancellation...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday expires July 1