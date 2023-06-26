Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Search continues for man believed to have gone overboard at Swift Creek Reservoir

Chesterfield Fire and EMS first started their search efforts on Sunday evening.
Crews responded to Swift Creek Reservoir just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from Chesterfield Fire and EMS resumed their search operations for a man who went underwater and never resurfaced on Sunday evening.

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the Swift Creek Reservoir just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, where they learned the man went underwater and never came back up.

“We’re told that a subject had been on a boat had entered the water and, at some point in time, was not able to make it back onto the boat,” said Capt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation.
Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation.(Christian Davies)

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS continued their search operations until 10 p.m. on Sunday night and resumed their recovery operation just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews said a major barrier to this recovery effort is the silt at the bottom of the reservoir because once a diver gets in, it makes visibility difficult.

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

To help them get past this, crews are utilizing sonar technology to help them pinpoint specific targets for divers to search.

“With the utilization of the sonar that enables us to find those targets quickly, then another boat will go out with divers on it,” said Capt. Harvey. “We do have the the ability we have an ROV that can actually go down if need be.”

Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search efforts in Chesterfield(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Capt. Harvey also said weather will be a big factor in the search efforts.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Severe thunderstorms possible between 4 and 10 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected late today.
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
There was a heavy police presence on 100 E. Broad Street.
Broad Street shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms possible between 4 and 10 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected late today.
Search continues for man believed to have gone overboard
City leaders to discuss gun buyback event
12 News Today captured an Emmy Award for the sixth straight year.
12 News Today wins Emmy Award for sixth year in a row