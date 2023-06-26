Search continues for man believed to have gone overboard at Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from Chesterfield Fire and EMS resumed their search operations for a man who went underwater and never resurfaced on Sunday evening.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the Swift Creek Reservoir just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, where they learned the man went underwater and never came back up.

“We’re told that a subject had been on a boat had entered the water and, at some point in time, was not able to make it back onto the boat,” said Capt. Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS continued their search operations until 10 p.m. on Sunday night and resumed their recovery operation just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews said a major barrier to this recovery effort is the silt at the bottom of the reservoir because once a diver gets in, it makes visibility difficult.

To help them get past this, crews are utilizing sonar technology to help them pinpoint specific targets for divers to search.

“With the utilization of the sonar that enables us to find those targets quickly, then another boat will go out with divers on it,” said Capt. Harvey. “We do have the the ability we have an ROV that can actually go down if need be.”

Capt. Harvey also said weather will be a big factor in the search efforts.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

