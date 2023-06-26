Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August

The festival has been canceled for the past three years due to the pandemic and severe weather. (Source: Richmond Jazz Festival/Facebook)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is returning to Maymont on August 12 and 13.

The festival will feature the legendary Chaka Khan, Saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. Plus, Coco Jones, Ledisi, Wale, Kirk Whalum, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, MAJOR. and many more to be announced.

RJMFest will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists across various genres on two stages, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy. From jazz and blues to funk, pop and R&B, the festival promises an eclectic mix of music that will resonate with devoted fans and newcomers alike.

RJMFest showcases musical talent and provides local cuisine and artisan vendors. Attendees can immerse themselves in the festival’s vibrant ambiance at Maymont and create lasting memories, fostering a deep sense of community.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival to the heart of our vibrant city,” said Whitney White, Director of Account Management for JMI, the producers of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. “This promises to be one of the absolute best Jazz Festivals on the east coast. Music lovers will be treated to an incredible weekend of world-class performances, a celebration of the rich tapestry of jazz, and so much more.”

Altria, Dominion Energy, Virginia Tourism Radio One, Richmond Region Tourism, and NBC12 sponsor the event.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, June 27. Organizers say they highly recommend buying tickets early because this event is expected to draw music enthusiasts from far and wide.

The festival takes place at Maymont on 1700 Hampton St. on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

For more information about RJMFest, including the complete lineup, ticket details and premium experience packages, visit here.

