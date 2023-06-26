RIC travelers grapple with continued delays, cancellations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe weather threats made it risky to be on the roads or in the skies Monday evening. Dozens of flights out of Richmond International Airport (RIC) were grounded.

This travel headache comes from an FAA equipment failure that caused widespread delays and cancellations Sunday.

Several travelers arrived at RIC Monday after having their flights canceled Sunday, only to have their departure delayed or canceled again.

These travel troubles will likely continue into the holiday weekend, as millions are set to catch flights for July 4.

“Understand, a lot of it is out of your control,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

At the height of the FAA outage Sunday, RIC saw 74 delays and more than 20 cancellations.

“It was pretty busy yesterday. The special services line was packed with people waiting,” traveler Nicole Connors said.

The domino effect of that ground stop, coupled with severe storms, made for yet another difficult travel day.

Connors had her flight canceled Sunday, and she showed up Monday worried she will get stuck again.

“There’s a storm coming in Philadelphia and here tonight, so I might not make it home yet again,” Connors said.

Joyce Royer has been trying to get to Italy for the last two days for a bucket list trip but has had no success.

“It’s a dream of a lifetime. I’m so sad,” Royer said. “I’m a senior citizen, so this was maybe my last chance to get there.”

Dean says international summer travel has been booming, breaking several records. However, booking a trip with multiple connections is always a risk.

“Weather interruptions can cause major delays and ripple effect delays, or planes can’t get into airports, so a flight that was supposed to happen the next morning doesn’t get to happen. That can really cause a lot of problems out there,” Dean said.

These travel issues are only expected to worsen as the crowds flock to airports for the July 4th holiday weekend.

“I would expect anybody who’s going to be at the airport Thursday, Friday, next Monday, Tuesday, could see really big lines out there and a lot of people at the airports with there’s just been an intense interest for airline tickets,” he said.

Meanwhile, the July 1 federal deadline for airlines to retrofit planes looms on the horizon.

These new rules ban planes from landing in low-visibility conditions without upgraded technology.

This would address potential interference from 5G wireless since companies such as Verizon will begin boosting their 5G signals on July 1.

According to Travel Pulse, all American, Southwest, and Frontier airline fleets are retrofitted, but Delta is running out of time, with 80% of its fleet still not upgraded.

