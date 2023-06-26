Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe late day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Today for the possibility of wind damage, large hail, lightning, and localized flooding in storms expected to fire up later today.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid with severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Frequent Lightning, Wind damage, large hail, and flooding are the main threats. Power outages and downed trees possible. Peak storm threat 4-10 pm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms. A Few downpours with localized flooding, especially east of I-95 towards the bay. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week for a low rain chance and a dip in humidity.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. An isolated storm possible. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

