Metro Richmond Zoo now offering online ticketing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo is making big changes to help visitors get the most out of their experience.

On Monday, June 26, the park will introduce a new and improved online ticketing system and make changes to operations at the front entrance and throughout the park.

Zoo officials say the changes will improve operations, reduce lines and simplify the check-in experience.

Visitors can now purchase daily tickets, animal feed, ride tickets, memberships, zipline reservations, and other experiences from their mobile phones.

The newest online features include digital memberships, fewer lines at the entrance, and digital ride tickets.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.