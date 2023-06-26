Man shot multiple times near Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot multiple times near the city’s East End.

On June 26, just before 3:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of North 22nd Street off T Street for the report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

