Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man shot multiple times near Richmond’s East End

Richmond police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot multiple times near...
Richmond police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot multiple times near the city’s East End.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating after they found a man who had been shot multiple times near the city’s East End.

On June 26, just before 3:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of North 22nd Street off T Street for the report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of central and southern Virginia for potential...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search paused for man believed to have drowned at Swift Creek Reservoir
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
There was a heavy police presence on 100 E. Broad Street.
Broad Street shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

RIC seeing ripple effect of FAA outage and weather troubles
Recovery operation underway after man drowns in Swift Creek Reservoir
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Boy meets Emporia police
7-year-old Emporia boy has his dreams of being a police officer come true