Henrico holding free student vaccination clinics this summer

Parents are asked to accompany participating students.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are hosting free vaccination clinics this summer.

HCPS says the walk-in clinics will be on the following dates:

  • June 27: 9 a.m. to noon, Henrico High School (302 Azalea Ave., Henrico, Va.)
  • June 28: 9 a.m. to noon, Quioccasin Middle School (9400 Quioccasin Middle School, Henrico, Va.)
  • July 18: 9 a.m. to noon, Fairfield Middle School (5121 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
  • July 19: 9 a.m. to noon, Douglas Freeman High School (8701 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.)

Depending on age and grade, students will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus.

HCPS says a parent or guardian must accompany participating students. Families are asked to bring an ID and insurance information.

Consent forms will be available at the clinic sites.

For more information about immunization restrictions and requirements, click here.

