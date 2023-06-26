Chesterfield celebrates new Beulah Recreation Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield community beamed with pride as the old Beulah Elementary School has been transformed once again.

The building off Hopkins Road has been through nine different renovations, most recently transitioning into a recreation center.

After Sunday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, it’s officially open to the public. County leaders say this center will now be a place where kids continue to learn, grow and have a safe place for years to come.

“I’m so excited I’m not going to hide it because I’m proud,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member James Holland.

Neil Luther, Chesterfield County’s parks and recreation director, says he’s been waiting for this day.

“This building for us and the community is a long time coming, so it’s a great day,” Luther said.

Holland says the center is a direct result of efforts from the community.

Mary Aaterfield, who taught reading at Beulah Elementary School, echoed Holland’s statement.

“Then they had this building, but it was not being used yet, and we were afraid it would be knocked down or whatever,” Aaterfield said. “We rose up as a community, saved Beulah, and here we are five years later, and it’s the new Beulah Recreation Center; I am so proud.”

Several others who learned here and taught here prior to the recreation center revamp reminisced on their happy memories in the space.

“But I’m walking down the hallways trying to remember,” said Suzanne Casey, a former student teacher at Beulah Elementary School. “I think the office was here, and I think my classrooms were there. I just think it’s great that they’re taking this old school that means so much to the community and repurposing it in such a way that you can’t even really recognize it except some sets of old doors and some of the brick outside, but I’m so happy for the community to have this.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.