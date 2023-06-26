7-year-old Emporia boy has his dreams of being a police officer come true

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-year-old boy in Emporia is kicking his career off a little early!

For years, Ta’vion Robinson has dreamed of putting on a badge and becoming a police officer. So, his mother, saying it’s important to support your children, made a few phone calls.

Next thing they know, two Emporia police officers are pulling into their driveway, ready to greet Ta’vion with excitement.

“What are you?” his mom, Brittany Robinson, asked. “Police!” he responded. “What (do) you be telling your brothers? (That) you’re a junior police officer? she asked.

“Yeah!” Ta’vion replied.

@brittneyrobinson322 My son wants to be a police..i reached out to da emporia police department and i askee if he could get tour at da station..they picked him up, took him on a tour and had luxh at mcdonalds with him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #hereallytheops #topflightsecurity #juniorpoliceofficer ♬ original sound - Brob

Ta’vion says he wants to be an officer to use the sirens and drive police cars, but there’s a more profound passion for this career path - being there for people.

“Like my momma, when she falls down, I help her,” he said.

Not only did Ta’vion get a special greeting from officers, but he also got to ride in a police car, go to the Emporia Police Department, and ride in an official golf cart.

Plus ... “I flew the drone! I saw everything around there,” Ta’vion said.

After touring the station and working out like an officer, he got to go to McDonald’s with them.

The officers climbed up the play-place obstacle with Ta’vion and got to form a real bond with him. Now, they want Ta’vion at every “Trunk or Treat” and “Shop with a Cop” event as a part of the team.

“They gonna make sure he’s involved. Anything they have, they want them there,” his mom said.

Robinson says Ta’vion’s character will make him a fantastic officer one day.

“I feel like he would be a positive impact in whatever community he decides to branch over to, whether it’s still in Smporia or it’s somewhere else in the world,” she said.

Ta’vion says his favorite part about that day – other than the McDonald’s – was being able to ride in the police cars with those officers.

His mom says he can’t stop talking about it and always asks if he can go to the station again.

