12 News Today wins Emmy Award for sixth year in a row

NBC12 also won several other awards recently
NBC12 has received several awards recently, including Best Morning Newscast.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 12 News Today team won an Emmy Award on Saturday for Best Morning Show.

This is the sixth year in a row the team has been awarded this honor.

NBC12 celebrates another Emmy win on Saturday, June 24.
NBC12 celebrates another Emmy win on Saturday, June 24.(WWBT)

This award is one of several that NBC12 has won recently.

On Friday night, NBC12 picked up an award at the annual Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards for Best News Series. This was for the work our investigative team did on the Virginia Employment Commission and its issues during COVID. 

In May, NBC12 picked up two Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Best Human Interest Series. 

In April, the Associated Press honored NBC12 with awards for breaking news coverage and best news promo.

