12 News Today wins Emmy Award for sixth year in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 12 News Today team won an Emmy Award on Saturday for Best Morning Show.

This is the sixth year in a row the team has been awarded this honor.

NBC12 celebrates another Emmy win on Saturday, June 24. (WWBT)

This award is one of several that NBC12 has won recently.

On Friday night, NBC12 picked up an award at the annual Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards for Best News Series. This was for the work our investigative team did on the Virginia Employment Commission and its issues during COVID.

In May, NBC12 picked up two Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Best Human Interest Series.

In April, the Associated Press honored NBC12 with awards for breaking news coverage and best news promo.

