Woman dies after single vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed one woman’s life in Lancaster County.

Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, between Taylor Creek Road and Faith Circle.

Initial investigation revealed that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Taylor Creek Road when it ran off to the right side of the roadway, overturned, and ejected the driver.

The driver, who was identified as 66-year-old Wanda Marie Rose of Weems, Va, died on the scene. There is no word of any additional passengers.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

