Sunday Forecast: Hot & humid with a few storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Monday for the possibility of wind damage, large hail, heavy rain and a tornado.

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid. A few showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid with late afternoon showers and storms that could be strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding are the main threats. A tornado is possible. Peak storm threat around 5-10 pm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms. A few storms may be strong again. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week for a low rain chance.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

