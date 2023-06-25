Police investigate deadly shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive.

Police say officers arrived on the scene just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, after calls came in reporting shots fired.

Officers searched the area to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound three minutes away in the 1100 block of Palm Street.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

