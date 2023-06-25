Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: 2 drivers dead after head-on collision in Nottoway County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of two drivers in Nottoway County.

Police say a Toyota Camry driven by 69-year-old Cynthia Jean Pierce crashed, head-on, with a Hyundai Tucson driven by 69-year-old Doris Johnson Fowlkes on Route 726, Lewistown Plank Road, just north of Route 651, Old School House Road.

According to Virginia State Police, both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash; however, both drivers died from their injuries on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

