Man suffers ankle wound after random gunfire in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is recovering after random shots were fired in the 2600 block of Wise Street.

Police were called to the Tri-Cites hospital for reports of a victim shot in the ankle on Sunday, June 25, just after 2 a.m.

Officers arrived at the hospital to question the victim and responded to the crime scene for witnesses and evidence of the shooting. There is no word of any suspects at this time.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hopewell Police are investigating the cause of this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

