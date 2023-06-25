Chancellor Dr. Dana B. Hamel, founder of Virginia Community College, passes away at 99
“We have lost a great friend and Virginia has lost one of its guiding lights of the 20th century.”
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and students of Virginia Community College System are all mourning the loss of a beloved educator, leader and pioneer. This comes after the announcement of the passing of Dr. Dana B. Hamel, Founding Chancellor of Virginia Community College.
It was announced in a statement from current VCCS Chancellor David Doré, Ed.D., citing the passing of Dr. Hamel on Friday evening, just weeks away from his 100th birthday.
Dana B. Hamel was born to Canadian immigrants in Maine on August 9, 1923. In his early life, Hamel learned watchmaking and repair from his father and grew up in the coal mining region of Pennsylvania in Johnstown. He began college when World War Two started and stopped to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served in the Pacific Theater.
Thanks to the G.I. Bill, Hamel returned to college to pursue a future in teaching. He received a doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati and began to gain teaching and administrative experience in Ohio. Hamel was then recruited to oversee Roanoke Technical Institute in the early 1960s. There he became the attention of top educators and political leaders in Virginia, who realized the state was falling behind.
After being recognized by top leaders in Virginia, Hamel was tasked with organizing new community colleges, staffing them and developing operational policies.
Dr. Dana B. Hamel provided nearly 40 years of public service. After his commitment to Virginia Technical Colleges and the VCCS, Hamel became executive director of the Virginia Center for Public/Private Initiatives. During his duty there, he played a leading role in securing the development of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a world-class nuclear physics research center in Newport News.
When Hamel retired in 1995, Virginia Lawmakers adopted a joint resolution of thanks and commendation to honor Hamel’s tireless efforts to advance higher education and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Hamel will be remembered as a great leader and educator who improved the lives of several Virginia families. Plans for a memorial are to be announced.
