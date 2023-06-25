Broad Street shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 100 block of East Broad Street.
Richmond police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
