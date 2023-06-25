Broad Street shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 100 block of East Broad Street.

Richmond police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

