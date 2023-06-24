Virginia dispensaries preparing to take a hit on sales as new law goes into effect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Virginia law will prohibit the sale of Delta-8 THC products. The law goes into effect July 1, and business owners are preparing to take a hit on sales.

“At least probably 50% of our inventory, we’re going to have to either junk or give away within the next week,” Hidden Leaf owner Derek Crowther said.

Crowther says the new law will affect businesses all across Virginia.

“It’s definitely gonna probably shut some businesses down, and it’s going to negatively impact people and they’re going to take a loss,” Crowther said.

The new law will remove the Delta-8 products from shelves by requiring a 25-to-1 CBD-to-THC ratio.

“Some of the edibles that are more potent that people use for sleeping, they’re not going to be able to use any more unless we give them like a mason jar full of CBD just so it’s 25-to-one,” Crowther said.

The new legislation also tightens down on the packaging, requiring a certificate of accreditation and making it more child resistant.

It’s leaving some businesses to completely change their model.

“We’re going to be removing all of our synthetic products, so no more Delta-8, Delta-10 THC. Those will all be gone, but everything will just be true cannabis concentrates, vapes, edibles and then flower,” Skooma owner David Treccariche said.

Treccariche says the new legislation is steering the Skooma dispensary in a new direction.

“We will sell [THC] in its true form of cannabis. We’ll be supplementing it with the appropriate milligrams required of CBD, so starting July 1, Skooma boutique dispensary will be selling locally sourced cannabis,” Treccariche said.

Treccariche says that while Skooma is prepared for the upcoming changes, many businesses rely on synthetic products and will likely close.

According to Treccariche, a dispensary in Crozet is closing down due to the new set laws, and the list of closures may grow in July.

