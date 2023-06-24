Saturday Forecast: Not as much rain but still watching for late day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our rain chances go down this weekend, but we will likely still get some late day storms with warmer temperatures. We have a First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential late Monday.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and dry through early afternoon, then scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Peak storm chance in RVA is 6-7pm but storms could fire up as soon as 2pm NW of Richmond. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm but most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly Sunny, hot and humid with late afternoon showers and storms that could be strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding are the main threats. Peak storm threat looks to be around 6-9pm in RVA. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week for a low rain chance.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms possible.

