Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Saturday Forecast: Not as much rain but still watching for late day storms

More sun warms us up into the mid 80s
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our rain chances go down this weekend, but we will likely still get some late day storms with warmer temperatures. We have a First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential late Monday.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and dry through early afternoon, then scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Peak storm chance in RVA is 6-7pm but storms could fire up as soon as 2pm NW of Richmond. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm but most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly Sunny, hot and humid with late afternoon showers and storms that could be strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding are the main threats. Peak storm threat looks to be around 6-9pm in RVA. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week for a low rain chance.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms possible.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
Winnebago Barricade Situation
Henrico man in custody after hours-long barricade situation
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Richmond police provide update on graduation shooting investigation
Severe storms possible Monday afternoon with damaging wind gusts and hail the main threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon
Severe storms possible Monday afternoon with damaging wind gusts and hail the main threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Drier weekend, but watching severe potential early next week
Friday Forecast: HUMID with showers and storms likely