Abortion Advocates rally outside of Capitol Square on year anniversary of Dobbs decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people gathered at Capitol Square Saturday morning, one year after Roe vs. Wade was overturned. The main message was to tell, voters that abortion is on the ballot this November. At the rally, pro-choice advocates worked to make sure every voter is aware of that.

“We need to stand up now. our children’s lives, our little girls’ lives are on the line,” said Don Scott, the House Democratic Leader.

County and state leaders gathered in Richmond Saturday morning to talk about the nationwide, controversial topic, abortion.

“Let there be no doubt. Abortion access is on the ballot,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McLellan.

“Just like democracy is on the ballot,” said Senator Maime Locke, the Senate Democratic Caucus Chair.

In Virginia, some leaders are fighting hard to protect reproductive rights. Virginia is the only southern state that has not fully banned abortion.

While Saturday’s rally was pro-choice, NBC12 spoke with an organization that is pro-life, The Family Foundation.

“we believe that life begins at conception,” said Todd Gathje, the Vice President of Government Relation for The Family Foundation.

The vice president for The Family Foundation believes there can be a way to satisfy both sides while adjusting the abortion bill.

“I think that what Americans and Virginians are looking for is some type of reasonable parameters around this issue and we push away these extreme positions like enshrining abortion up until the moment of birth,” said Gathje.

Senator McClellan says late term abortions are preformed for health reasons.

After a certain point in pregnancy, if you’re having an abortion, it’s because something’s gone horribly wrong,” said McClellan.

Woman can experience a miscarriage or fetal abnormality at any point in a pregnancy that can cause severe harm to the baby or the mother.

A doctor with planned parenthood says she’s seen the impact that not allowing abortions can have on some pregnant women. She says her staff are worried for the health of patients if abortion is banned in Virginia.

“Each day we’re being asked to stretch our resources further,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, Chief Medical Officer for Virginia Planned Parenthood.

Some anti-abortion supporters believe the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have positive affects when it comes to politics.

“For so long, legislatures and elected officials have been able to essentially hide behind roe vs wade and now with the Dobbs decision, it’s going to allow, or require for these candidates, legislatures to take up a position,” said Gathje.

The big decision on whether abortion will be banned in Virginia will be voted on in November.

