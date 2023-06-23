Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Nearly three weeks after the deadly mass shooting near the Altria Theatre, Richmond Police are expected to give an update on the investigation Friday.
- U.S. Coast Guard officials say they have found evidence that the missing submersible imploded on the first day of its voyage, killing all five aboard.
- A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday afternoon.
- RACC and Henrico Police Animal Shelter are temporarily closed after a rise in canine flu.
- Today’s weather is humid, with showers and storms likely. Full forecast >
