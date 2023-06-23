Volunteers install 12,000 flags at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers gathered at the Virginia War Memorial Friday morning to honor nearly 12,000 men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve the state and country.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Virginia War Memorial remembers every person whose name is etched on the walls of the shrine in downtown Richmond by covering the memorial grounds with 12,000 miniature American flags during the “Hill of Heroes” commemoration.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, volunteers placed the flags honoring Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present day.

Following the installation of the flags, a public community celebration was held with military vehicle displays, crafts and educational activities.

The “Hill of Heroes” will be on display until July 14. The public is also invited to help remove the flags. For more information on the commemoration or to fill out a volunteer form, visit Virginia War Memorial’s website.

