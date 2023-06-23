Thursday Forecast: HUMID with showers and storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be humid with more rounds of showers and storms likely. Some tropical-type downpours are expected.

Friday: Humid and cloudy with scattered showers and storms at any point. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain totals could go above 1″ in spots.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and dry through early afternoon, then scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm but most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: A strong cold front Monday could bring strong to severe storms in the afternoon. This is a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon showers and storms that could be strong or severe. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.