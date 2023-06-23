Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Thursday Forecast: HUMID with showers and storms likely

Downpours could bring local flooding
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be humid with more rounds of showers and storms likely. Some tropical-type downpours are expected.

Friday: Humid and cloudy with scattered showers and storms at any point. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain totals could go above 1″ in spots.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and dry through early afternoon, then scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm but most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: A strong cold front Monday could bring strong to severe storms in the afternoon. This is a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon showers and storms that could be strong or severe. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
The man was found in an alley at the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester.
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond alley
Amanda Chase is questioning Tuesday’s primary results from Senate District 12.
Chesterfield voter registrar says all laws were followed ahead of primary voting

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: A few showers overnight
Forecast: Rain likely this evening
Thursday Forecast: More rain likely with some afternoon downpours
Thursday Forecast: More rain likely with some afternoon downpours