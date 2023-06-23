Your Money with Carlson Financial
Survey: Va. health care workers increasingly confident about telehealth use

Close-up of a young woman consulting with her doctor online on her laptop.(Marko Geber | Getty Images)
By Megan McIntyre
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
As most temporary provisions expanding access to healthcare services through telehealth –  spurred by the now-expired federal public health emergency (PHE) – continue to remain permanent in Virginia due to recent changes in state law, a new survey shows a growing amount of providers have confidence, and saw improvements, in the care offered to patients via telehealth.

The results of the second annual Benchmarking Telehealth Usage in Virginia survey, conducted by the Virginia Telehealth Network, were released earlier this month. The Virginia Telehealth Network is a nonprofit membership organization that promotes telehealth – a term for direct clinical care provided at a distance using electronic communications – efforts in the Commonwealth.

The survey shows 80% of providers using telehealth saw improvements in their patients’ continuity of care, and nearly 90% feel confident in the quality of care they’re able to offer patients via telehealth.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

