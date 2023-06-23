Richmond police to provide update on graduation shooting investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is expected to release new information about the deadly mass shooting that happened earlier this month.

The shooting happened shortly after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theatre on June 6.

18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, were killed, and five others were also shot.

19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

Police say Pollard and Jackson knew each other and had an ongoing dispute that lasted about a year.

The briefing is expected to happen at 3 p.m. on Friday.

