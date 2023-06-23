Your Money with Carlson Financial
Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia gown goes up for auction



By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The white Princess Leia gown that Carrie Fisher wore in “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977 is up for auction.

It’s estimated to sell for up to $2 million when bidding closes on June 28.

The dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film.

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.

Fisher wore the gown during the film’s final scene while in the throne room as she bestowed Luke Skywalker and Han Solo their medals of honor.

